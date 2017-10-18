Mountain trail to test bike riders

STAGE two of the mountain bike trail at Brassall is expected to open this month.

The Ipswich City Council's Mihi Junction Mountain Bike (MTB) Trails is located beside the Brassall Bikeway, which links directly to the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

Infrastructure and Emergency Management Committee Chairperson Cr Cheryl Bromage said the new track would follow on from stage one last year - 600m of cross country MTB track, viewing shelter and bike repair station.

Cr Bromage said while the first part of the trail was designed for juniors and beginners who wanted to try mountain biking , the new section would be more challenging.

"It will be a family-friendly, accessible area to go mountain biking and will still be ideal for children and beginners," she said.

"It will also have 200m of pump track features including large berms, rollers and jumps for the thrill-seekers. It has been designed to encourage skill progression from beginner to advanced."

The expected finish date is October 25, weather permitting.