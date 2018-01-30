Menu
Mount Walker's golden rays of sunshine

GOLDEN BLISS: Norm Kerle proudly shows off his sunflowers.
GOLDEN BLISS: Norm Kerle proudly shows off his sunflowers. Rob Williams
by Ashleigh Howarth

FIELDS of beautiful sunflowers greet passer byers when they pass through Mount Walker.

The 32 hectares of golden petals belong to farmer Norm Kerle, who has called the Scenic Rim home for close to 68 years.

His parents had property in Mount Walker and when he grew up, he moved into the house next door.

"About 25 to 30 years ago I grew the sunflowers a number of times, but I only just recently started growing them again,” he said.

"They are very easy to grow. You can grow sunflowers on very little moisture and nutrition.”

The sunflowers are currently taller than Mr Kerle himself!

Mr Kerle is also in the middle of creating what he calls a new landmark for the region. He has a large windmill which he has spray painted yellow, and will add green leaves to it shortly, to make it look like a giant sunflower.

"It's drawing a little bit of attention, and if it gives someone a little big of a chuckle, that's what life is all about.”

He also has 20 acres of corn which he will harvest and sell at the local markets, as well as 35 acres of Milo seed, also known as sorghum.

