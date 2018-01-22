Menu
Queensland highway closed after truck fire

Smoke from the truck fire could be seen several kilometres away. Picture: Supplied/Nine News Gold Coast
by Talisa Eley

A SOUTHEAST Queensland highway was closed in both directions after a driver lost control of a semi-trailer and it burst into flames this afternoon. One person has been taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said the truck driver lost control of the semi-trailer on the Mount Lindesay Highway at Drewvale just before 1pm.

Smoke from the truck fire could be seen several kilometres away. Picture: Supplied/Nine News Gold Coast & 7 News Brisbane
The truck was completely engulfed by fire. Crews have since contained the blaze.

The highway was closed at Regents Park near the Browns Plains exit in both directions until about 2.40pm when northbound lanes were reopened.

Southbound lanes remained closed with diversions via the Logan Motorway. Heavy traffic was back to Sunnybank Hills at 4.25pm.

Congestion also formed on the Gateway Mwy southbound and Logan Mwy westbound as a result of the fire. While the Logan Mwy delays had cleared there were still significant delays on the Gateway Mwy southbound from the Logan Mwy back to Kuraby at 4.25pm.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said one patient was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a stable condition following the crash.

