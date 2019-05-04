Grim discovery during Everest clean-up

MORE than three tonnes of trash and at least four dead bodies have been collected from Mount Everest since mid-April, with plenty more to come, according to recent reports.

During a massive campaign to clean the mountain, which began on April 14 out of Nepal, decomposing bodies have been discovered among the rubbish, according to The Himalayan Times.

Officials expect they will remove 11 tonnes of garbage by the end of the 45-day campaign period - and perhaps even more bodies, USA Today reported on Thursday.

"Our goal is to extract as much waste as possible from Everest so as to restore glory to the mountain. Everest is not just the crown of the world but our pride," Dandu Raj Ghimire, Nepal's tourism director, said, according to The Hindu.

Nepal's tourism department, local government and other mountaineering groups are working together for the campaign, which is the first of its kind, The Himalayan Times reported.

"Everything on Everest, other than rock and snow, will be brought back," Tika Ram Gurung, secretary of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, said according to The Kathmandu Post. "The goal is to send the message that we should keep this mountain pollution free."

According to ABC, 5200 people have hiked to the top of Mount Everest and another 775 are planning to try it this year. With those trips, people often leave things behind.

Everest has claimed the lives of almost 300 climbers since the first attempt to conquer the mountain in 1921.

The outlet reported that, with global warming, those bodies are now being uncovered.

"Because of global warming, the ice sheet and glaciers are fast melting, and the dead bodies that remained buried all these years are now becoming exposed," Ang Tshering Sherpa, former president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, told the news outlet.

The BBC also interviewed a government official who had retrieved about 10 dead bodies from the mountain in recent years and said "clearly more and more of them are emerging now".

In Alaska, North America's tallest mountain, Denali, is also having a similar issue, only with human poop.

Last month, it was reported Denali could be covered in 66 tonnes of poop as glaciers melt away in the coming decades and perhaps much sooner - a process that's speeding up thanks to climate change.

