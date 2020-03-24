Mount Crosby tearaway to target home at Hornets’ nest

BLAYDE RUNNER: Ipswich’s Blayde Klass will be hunting Blues’ batsmen when he heads to Newcastle in April with Queensland. Picture: Cordell Richardson

BOOM Ipswich cricketer Blayde Klass aims to break into the Ipswich Logan Hornets set-up next season.

Having trained under Aaron Moore at the Hornets for four years, the Northsiders turned Mount Crosby Thunder junior is determined to make the representative club his permanent home.

“Hopefully, I’ll crack it next year,” Klass said.

The emerging paceman watched as the Hornets made it all the way to the grand final this season. He came to admire the likes of Sam Doggett and Jack and Harry Wood, and he felt their pain when coronavirus snatched their historic opportunity for glory from them.

“It was devastating,” Klass said.

“They work so hard.”

Undeterred, he believes Ipswich Logan will inevitably climb the premier mountain and clinch the crown, and he wants to be part of that success.

As he prepares for nationals in April and sets his sights on next season with the Thunder and Hornets, expect to see Klass up at the nets putting in the hard yards.

Placing a marker on a good line and length, he will endeavour to hit it repeatedly.

The practice may seem monotonous to some but not for this perfectionist who has developed significantly as a result of the astute guidance of Moore and the Max Luxton and Tony Potbury-headed coaching unit at St Edmund’s College where he has been based for two years, honing his craft as a member of the 1st XI.

Klass said the invaluable experience of training with the Hornets and St Edmund’s had undoubtedly taken his game to the next level

He said he could not thank his trusted mentors enough for the extensive knowledge they had passed on and the many hours they had spent delivering throwdowns to enable him to refine his batting technique.

Klass also acknowledged his father Dallas and mother Michelle for their unwavering support, saying he would not be where he is without them.