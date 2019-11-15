Mount Crosby Rd interchange funding a no show

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the federal government is waiting on the state government to pitch Warrego Hwy upgrades to cash in.

DESPITE promises from the state government there is no funding earmarked in the 2019-2020 budget for upgrades to the contentious Mount Crosby Rd interchange

A QT investigation can reveal neither 2019-2020 budget, nor the Warrego Hwy Upgrade Program have a portion of $22 million allocated for the upgrades.

In leaked correspondence with the Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Michael McCormack’s office Mr McCormack said that the works were a priority, but were waiting on the state government to pitch the project to allocate funding.

“I am aware that the Mount Crosby Rd interchange is a priority upgrade for the Queensland government. I look forward to working with the Queensland government to identify projects to be funded from the $320 million in additional Australian Government funding for the Warrego Hwy, including consideration of the Mount Crosby Rd interchange,” he wrote.

In correspondence in October said the federal government was still waiting on a proposal for the interchange.

“The Australian Government stands ready to consider proposals from the Queensland Government to allocate $320 million to specific projects, including the Mount Crosby Rd interchange,” his office wrote.

Last week Ipswich West MP Jim Madden asked the Deputy PM to confirm the federal government’s funding and stated the state had committed their 20 per cent.

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann has written to the Minister for Transport and Roads, Mark Bailey, urging action on the bottleneck as well.

“During the 2019 election I announced, on behalf of the (Federal Parliamentary Labor Party) a commitment to upgrade the intersection of the Warrego Hwy, widely referred to as the Mount Crosby Rd interchange, should we be elected. While the FPLP was not successful in forming government, I remain committed to ensuring this dangerous bottleneck is given priority.”

Mr Neumann said he had not heard from Mr Bailey, who announced the funding for the road, pre-budget, on June 10.