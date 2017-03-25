'Mould-free' ICU open

CLEAN AND CLEAR: Ipswich Hospital staff (from left) Brett Wardell, Andrew Ruthenberg, David Glover (back), Kristine Ryan (front), Neeraj Bhadange, Bianca Boxsell and Lyn Kindt were back at work in the intensive care unit yesterday, following a three-week mould clean up.

IPSWICH General Hospital's intensive care unit has reopened following a three-week mission to rid the ward of hazardous levels of mould.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service chief executive Dr Kerrie Freeman said four beds in the six-bed capacity unit were reopened yesterday, with the remaining two beds to re-open on Monday.

An interim ICU, set up in the hospital's orthopaedics unit, has been stood down after work to remove mould from air conditioning ducts in the ICU was completed.

A total of 16 patients had to be relocated to ICUs at other hospitals during the mould clean-out.

Dr Freeman said the re-opening marked the end of almost three weeks of intense activity to address the issue.

"This has simply been an exceptional effort by West Moreton clinical and maintenance staff,” Dr Freeman said.

"Removing patients and refitting a hospital ward is not something done lightly. We are confident that the cleaning and refurbishment has found and fixed the source of the mould problem in the ICU.”

The extensive refurbishment has included the removal and replacement of air vents, ducts and cleaning tiles, professional decontamination and a deep clinical clean of the unit.

The hospital says benchmark air quality and mould level readings were taken before the work started, with samples taken after the cleaning process indicating the problem has been properly fixed.

Hospital maintenance staff also took advantage of the closure to carry out minor structural improvements and update IT cabling.

This week, work focused on restocking clinical supplies and reinstalling medical equipment.

Dr Freeman thanked the staff of other facilities who accepted some of Ipswich Hospital's intensive care patients during the refurbishment.

"Patients are transferred around the health system every day; it is something we do well,” Dr Freeman said.

"I also want to thank patients and their families for their understanding while the work was completed. I can reassure them, and the West Moreton community, that Ipswich Hospital ICU is back in business.”