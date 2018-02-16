Menu
News

Motorway work to cause delays

RESIDENTS and businesses have been warned to expect six weeks of dust, construction noise and odours while the Centenary Motorway at Springfield is resurfaced.

The resurfacing will begin this month and end mid-March to improve the road outbound from the Logan Motorway to the Augusta Parkway, and in both directions from the Augusta Parkway to Springfield Central Station.

Road users will also experience minor delays while work is under way .

Work will be carried out at night from 7pm to 5am, Sunday to Thursday.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) spokesman said it would distribute notifications to residents and businesses before work begins.

The notification would include information on the work and the contact details for the project team.

Traffic controllers and construction signage will be in place along the Centenary Motorway, Springfield.

Email metropolitan region@tmr.qld.gov.au or call 30664338 in business hours.

Topics:  centenary motorway roadworks springfield

Ipswich Queensland Times
