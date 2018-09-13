Motorway rollover snarls peak hour traffic

Emergency services are on scene of a rollover on the Ipswich Mwy at Redbank.

The crash involving a sedan and its trailer occurred shortly before 2.50pm, blocking east bound lanes at the Francis St on ramp.

It is believed the two occupants had exited the vehicle before the arrival of police and paramedics, with no serious injuries reported.

Traffic delays are being experienced in both directions and drivers are advised to allow extra travel time.

East bound delays are already back to Riverview and building.

West bound delays are back to the Logan Mwy and building.