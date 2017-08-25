Motorway peak hour crash one of four in Ipswich

TWO cars have crashed in peak hour traffic on the Ipswich Motorway at Goodna this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at exit 32 shortly before 6 but there was nobody trapped.

The crash was on of four in Ipswich overnight and early this morning.

A person had a sore shoulder following a single vehicle crash on Mckerrow Ct at Goodna just before 7am and a woman in her 40s was taken in a stable condition with minor injuries to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after a single vehicle crash on Wacol Station Rd at 10.10pm.

Police had to look for the driver of a car who left the scene after they rear-ended another car at the intersection of Edward and Raceview St Raceview at about 5pm last night.

The driver drove around the damaged car when the light went green.