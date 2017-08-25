21°
Motorway peak hour crash one of four in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
| 25th Aug 2017 7:21 AM

TWO cars have crashed in peak hour traffic on the Ipswich Motorway at Goodna this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at exit 32 shortly before 6 but there was nobody trapped.

The crash was on of four in Ipswich overnight and early this morning.

A person had a sore shoulder following a single vehicle crash on Mckerrow Ct at Goodna just before 7am and a woman in her 40s was taken in a stable condition with minor injuries to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after a single vehicle crash on Wacol Station Rd at 10.10pm.

Police had to look for the driver of a car who left the scene after they rear-ended another car at the intersection of Edward and Raceview St Raceview at about 5pm last night.

The driver drove around the damaged car when the light went green.

