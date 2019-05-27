Menu
A three-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Motorway earlier this morning is causing chaos for drivers in the area.
News

Motorway chaos after multi-vehicle peak-hour crash

Ashley Carter
by
27th May 2019 8:39 AM | Updated: 9:32 AM
TRAFFIC is blocked for drivers heading north on the Sunshine Motorway this morning after a multi-vehicle crash at Mooloolaba.

Emergency services were called to the three-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes before the Mooloolaba Rd exit just after 8am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

No one was injured in the crash.

A traffic crash on the Sunshine Motorway is causing delays for drivers heading north towards Maroochydore this morning.
Drivers are experiencing heavy congestion, with traffic reportedly backed up through Nicklin Way. Witnesses say it's a "gridlock" through Mountain Creek and Brightwater.

Delays are expected and motorists have been urged to proceed with caution.

mooloolaba sunshine coast traffic sunshine motorway traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

