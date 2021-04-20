Menu
Two traffic crashes were reported on the Ipswich Motorway on Tuesday morning. Photo: file
News

Motorway bingles cause morning delays

Andrew Korner
20th Apr 2021 7:30 AM
ONE person has been taken to hospital following a chaotic start to Tuesday morning on the Ipswich Motorway.

Two separate crashes were reported on the eastbound lanes about 6.30am, including a minor incident that blocked the right shoulder of the motorway just after the Warrego Highway merge at Riverview.

No injuries were reported from that incident, however one person was taken to hospital following a crash further up the motorway at Oxley.

A truck and car collided near Blunder Rd, also about 6.30am, blocking the left lane.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said one person was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Police advised that both incidents were clear and traffic flowing freely again by 7.30am.

