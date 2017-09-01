Motorway bingle sparks search for 'hit-run' driver

HELP: Courtney Wells is looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash that left her car with serious damage.

COURTNEY Wells is desperate to find the elusive driver that she claims caused thousands of dollars of damage to her vehicle during her early morning commute.

Ms Wells was travelling along the Ipswich Motorway towards Brisbane, about 5.45am last Friday when she says she was hit on the passenger's side by a silver Toyota Camry.

The collision happened just before the Wacol exit, however Ms Wells said the other driver kept going, taking the Wacol exit and disappearing from view.

"I almost ran into the concrete barrier," Ms Wells said.

"A witness has told me it was a silver Toyota Camry and that they took off down the Wacol exit, but no rego unfortunately."

Ms Wells hopes somebody witnessed the incident and can shed some light on what happened to the other driver.

Ms Wells' black Holden Cruze is currently with her insurer, undergoing an assessment, but the damage is extensive and she is expecting to have to fork out for the excess if she cannot identify the driver she believes was at fault.

"I am hoping somebody may have got the rego of the driver or have some dash cam footage of either the accident or of them driving down the exit and jumping out of the car to check for damage," she said.

"Police attended and are trying to help me but no luck so far."

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries.

Goodna police yesterday confirmed that an official complaint regarding the crash was made and was being investigated.

Anyone with information that could assist should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Goodna Police Station on 3436 2999.