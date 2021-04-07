Motorsport stars to headline new Ipswich event

Supercars Craig Lowndes will be at the first Planes, Trains and Autos in Ipswich on May 1.

AUSSIE motorsport stars, including the legendary Craig Lowndes, will headline the first Planes, Trains and Autos event to be held in Ipswich next month.

It will be held at the Workshops Rail Museum in North Ipswich on May 1 to pay tribute to the city’s roots and form part of the Royal Australian Air Force’s centenary celebration.

Mr Lowndes, two-time Dakar Rally winner Toby Price and three-time World Superbike winner Troy Bayliss have been locked in for the event.

Car, truck and motorcycle displays will be on show during what is slated to be an action-packed weekend, which will include the RAAF’s aerobatic display team the Roulettes and a warbird soaring overhead.

The Queensland Auto Spectacular will be held at Willowbank Raceway the next day and feature a swap meet and the Australian Rocker Cover Racing Championships.

Air Force and Army vehicles, including an F-111 module, as well as historic motorbikes, trucks and buses, muscle cars, military machinery, the Transformer Bumblebee and emergency service vehicles will be on display for the Planes, Trains and Autos event.

A heritage bus will be taking visitors to the Queensland Pioneer Steam Railway on the Saturday and free access will be granted to all Workshops Rail Museum exhibitions and kid’s activities.

The event has been recognised as an Air Force 100 event, making it officially part of the RAAF’s 100 year celebrations.

“Planes, Trains and Autos pays tribute to our city’s rich history as the heartland of Queensland’s industrial development, while celebrating our present and future as a hub for defence, logistics and advanced manufacturing,” Mayor Teresa Harding said.



“Ipswich is home to our nation’s largest operational RAAF base at Amberley.

“We are a proud defence city that understands the sacrifices and service across generations made by the men and women of the Royal Australian Air Force and broader Defence Forces.”



Entry for the event is free but tickets are required due to COVID Safe requirements.

Current ticket allocations as of Wednesday morning are exhausted.

