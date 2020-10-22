Motorsport event ready to welcome 10,000 spectators

The Australian Motor Racing Series is heading to Queensland Raceway on 23-25 October.

UP to 10,000 motorsport fans will be able to soak up live racing action in Ipswich this weekend after stop-start year for the industry due to COVID-19.

Round three of the Australian Motor Racing Series is heading to Queensland Raceway at Willowbank.

Series manager Matt Baragwanath said it would be the only national-level race meeting held at the Ipswich circuit this year.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced rounds of the travelling national series to be postponed or cancelled throughout the year.

The round at Queensland Raceway was originally set for August.

“We’d normally have national categories coming along,” Mr Baragwanath said.

“This will be predominantly Queensland-based competitors because of the border restrictions.

“We can’t get our national guys out of Victoria and New South Wales.

The Australian Motor Racing Series will be able to have 10,000 spectators at Queensland Raceway over the weekend.

“We’ve literally had to turn the series on its head. We have had to postpone or cancel three or four rounds through the year.

“We’re very pleased to be able to get going. We ran at Sydney Motorsport Park at the end of September with New South Wales only competitors.”

The round will be headlined by the V8-powered TA2 Muscle Car Series and include categories including Series X3 (Hyundai Excel) QLD, HQ Holden races, Super GT series, the newly-created Enduro Champs category, QLD Open Wheelers and more.

Entry for the practice day on Friday is free, $20 on Saturday and $30 on Sunday.

A two-day pass is $40 and all children under the age of 12 can get in for free.

“(Queensland Raceway) has had to cancel a fair amount (this year),” Mr Baragwanath said.

“I understand the only race meetings they’ve been able to have so far have been one day racing meetings.

“They haven’t had Super Cars or Shannons.

“We’re really going to be the only three-day what you would call ‘normal’ race meeting perhaps for the rest of the year for them.”

For a full schedule for the weekend visit here.

