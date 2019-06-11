Motorists urged to be patient with delays at peak times

An artist's impression of the Old Toowoomba Rd four lane project

IPSWICH motorists are being urged to seek out alternate routes or allow extra travel time during peak times as three major road projects cause unavoidable traffic delays.

Roadworks at West Ipswich, One Mile and Leichhardt are reaching the peak of construction, including the Old Toowoomba Rd four-lane upgrade, Toongarra Rd rehabilitation and Brisbane St, West Ipswich upgrade.

Ipswich City Council's head of Infrastructure and Environment Charlie Dill said the projects, once completed, would be worth the wait for drivers.

Works have changed traffic conditions between Bunning's at West Ipswich and Toongarra Rd, Leichhardt.

"We are delivering some critical pieces of infrastructure along a key corridor for the city,” he said.

"Traffic delays over coming months are unfortunately unavoidable, but by doing these three projects together significantly reduces the disruption to motorist in the longer term.

"When completed the three projects will boost safety and traffic capacity, especially the section of Old Toowoomba Road between the Toongarra Road roundabout and Lobb Street.

"This section records an average 23,400 vehicle movements each weekday.

"Motorists can expect a smoother ride with fewer delays when Old Toowoomba Road is upgraded to four lanes at a cost of $10 million.

"Work will include new traffic signals at Ernest Street, and traffic signals for pedestrians along Old Toowoomba Road between Denman and Edward streets.”

Mr Dill said both sets of traffic signals would significantly improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

"The upgrade will feature resurfacing of Old Toowoomba Road and a centre median for the entire length of the project to allow for safer, controlled turning movements,” he said.

"Bicycle users can expect new on-road lanes and a bike path on the inbound side with a raised road crossing at the Denman Street intersection.”

The planned third lane for Brisbane St, West Ipswich project would also ramp up in coming weeks but work will be undertaken at night as much as possible to reduce traffic delays.

"The first on road phase of this much-needed upgrade will see barriers erected on both sides of the road with traffic channelled to the centre,” Mr Dill said.

The Toongarra Rd project adjacent to Leichhardt State School is on schedule to be completed by the end of the month.

Council is asking road users to take extra care around roadworks.