Motorists demand changes in noise limit legislation

Graham Keys and David White are keen to see noise limits of exhausts made uniform from vehicle to vehicle.

SIGNATURES are streaming in as drivers pledge their support of a petition calling for consistent noise limits across different types of vehicles.

David White from Fernvale lodged the petition on behalf a group of motorcycle enthusiasts who fear those who ride motorbikes are being unfairly targeted in relation to noise complaints.

Graham Keys, who worked alongside David to launch the petition, said the onus of proof was on owners if a vehicle was identified as possibly being too loud.

“The approved officer has to only reasonably believe that it’s noisy and the owner has to then go to an approved station and get it tested and then go back to the officer to show them it’s been rectified,” Graham said.

“That’s a pretty dodgy process.”

He said motorcycles were expected to stay under a lower noise limit than some cars.

“You have everything from say motorcycles that have a maximum noise decibel of 94 but you can have something like a Maserati car that has a legal limit from the manufacturer of 110db,” he said.

“But, if your bike is at 100db, you’re going to be defective.

“It’s totally inconsistent.”

Already more than 1500 supporters have signed the petition after it launched on Thursday.

“It’s probably a little bit more than we thought we were going to get,” Graham said.

“So it’s touched a nerve out there.”

The petition is also calling for manufacturers and retailers to ensure replacement parts complied with legal standards.

“It should come back to them, where they have a certification process that’s recognised by Australian standards so you either get a piece of paper with it or a badge attached to the item,” Graham said.

“So a person can walk up, take a look at (the certification) and see it’s been certified and is OK under Australian road rules so there is no more issue.

“At the moment it doesn’t exist. We’re just trying to get a sensible, structured approach.”

