Motorist hurt in truck rollover near Lake Wivenhoe

A motorist is in hospital after a traffic crash near Lake Wivenhoe late yesterday afternoon.
Queensland Ambulance Service report that the truck rollover occurred at about 4.40pm.
Paramedics attending the scene on the Brisbane Valley Highway treated a patient for minor injuries.
The driver was later transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
CRASH: Truck has rolled on the Brisbane Valley Highway near Lake Wivenhoe. #9News pic.twitter.com/JsPh8zf7RY— Nine News Brisbane (@9NewsBrisbane) November 30, 2016