Motorist disqualified after Maccas hunger drive

SHANNON Robert Suey told Ipswich Magistrates Court he knew his licence had been suspended but had been only driving to McDonald's at 1.30am to get food.

Suey, 18, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed on February 4 at Brassall.

His licence was suspended due to demerit points.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Suey was also on a provisional licence.

Fined $350, he was disqualified from driving for six months.

Ms MacCallum warned Suey that although his demerits points suspension was until April 2, he was to ignore any paperwork stating otherwise until he actually received a new licence.