Motorist dies after truck, car collide
PARAMEDICS, police and firefighters were called to a crash near the intersection of the New England Highway and Rifle Range Rd at Greenmount.
They arrived to find a car on fire after it had collided with a truck, about 2.40am.
The driver of the car died at the scene.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the truck driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Toowoomba Hospital.
The highway was blocked for several hours.
Investigations continue.