POLICE urge residents to secure their homes and vehicles after a motorhome and two cars were stolen this week.

A blue Skoda Octavia, registration 002XYR; Chevrolet Dolphin motorhome, registration 417RTV and silver Toyota Camry, registration 723KEP, have been stolen from Ipswich properties since Monday.

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131 444 or phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.