HIGHWAY CRASH: A man has been transported to hospital following a crash on the Warrego Highway.

HIGHWAY CRASH: A man has been transported to hospital following a crash on the Warrego Highway.

A 60-YEAR-OLD male has been transported to the Princess Alexandra hospital following a crash on the Warrego Highway this afternoon.

Police report the man was travelling eastbound at 3pm when his motorcycle collided with a truck in Mindin.

An off-duty police officer was on the scene immediately and ambulances were called to the scene.

The man has sustained an injury to his shoulder but is reportedly in a stable condition.