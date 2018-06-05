Menu
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash

5th Jun 2018 3:08 PM

A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital after they crashed their bike at Springfield this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Springfield Pkwy and Bridgewater Rd just after 12.30pm following reports of a motorcycle incident.

One person was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with a leg injury.

 

