Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash
A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital after they crashed their bike at Springfield this afternoon.
Paramedics were called to Springfield Pkwy and Bridgewater Rd just after 12.30pm following reports of a motorcycle incident.
One person was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with a leg injury.
