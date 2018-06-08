Man fined $550 over ‘ridiculous’ rule

A MOTORCYCLIST has claimed he was deliberately targeted by police and slapped with a $550 fine for loosening his helmet strap to speak with the officers.

Julian Collis says he was riding through Malaga in Perth's north when he was flagged down by two policeman with a radar gun.

"Initially when he first pulled me over I was going to completely remove my helmet so I've loosened my chin strap to talk to him, but I've actually just lifted my visor," Mr Collis told Nine News.

The father-of-three said he hadn't been speeding and was unsure why he had been pulled over.

Mr Collis fined $550 for loosening helmet strap. Picture: Supplied

The officers reportedly asked him to rev his engine so they could hear how loud it was before continuing to inspect the rest of the vehicle.

"He was going over my bike and having a look around, seemed like he was trying to nitpick at it," Mr Collis said.

"That's when his colleague came over and explains that my chinstrap is too loose."

Mr Collis was issued a fine for $550 and four demerit points, which is the penalty outlined in the Road Traffic Code 2000 for when a rider does not have a helmet securely fitted and fastened to their head.

He claims to have only loosened the strap to speak with the officers. Picture: Nine News

Mr Collis said he was shocked when he received the fine as he thought he would only be issued with a minor infringement.

He reportedly told the officers that he had only loosened the strap to speak with them when he came to a stop but they did not agree with this version of events.

The officers reportedly told Mr Collis that he would have to contest the fine in court after he told them it was a "ridiculous" penalty, according to the ABC.

"If the person believes they were unfairly targeted they can elect to make a complaint through the police complaints and administration centre," a WA Police spokesman told the ABC.

"The matter will be reviewed by a person independent of the infringing officers' business unit."

Mr Collis has said he plans to challenge the fine.