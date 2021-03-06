Menu
A motorcyclist has been killed in a terrible smash. Photo: File
Motorcyclist killed in horror Redlands smash

by Tanya French
6th Mar 2021 7:41 AM
A motorcyclist has been tragically killed in an early-morning smash in Redlands.

Police will allege a car, which was travelling southbound along Mount Cotton Road at Mount Cotton at 1.20am today, collided with an oncoming motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, a 55-year-old Birkdale man, was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition but was sadly pronounced dead soon after.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old Mount Cotton man, was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit continues to investigate.

Originally published as Motorcyclist killed in horror Redlands smash

