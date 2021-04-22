Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A person is in a critical condition following an accident on the Mt Lindesay Highway.
A person is in a critical condition following an accident on the Mt Lindesay Highway.
News

Biker killed in fiery head-on crash southwest of Brisbane

by Maddy Morwood
22nd Apr 2021 3:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 38-year-old man has died after a motorcycle collided head-on with a vehicle and burst into flames on the Mount Lindsay Highway at Woodhill southwest of Brisbane on Thursday morning.

Initial police investigations indicate that the motorcycle was travelling on the wrong side of the road when it collided with an oncoming BT-50 ute and then a Ford Mustang.

The motorcycle burst into flames, with the rider sustaining critical injuries and dying at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal crash at Woodhill on the Mount Lindesay Highway. Picture: 7 News
Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal crash at Woodhill on the Mount Lindesay Highway. Picture: 7 News

A man driving the ute suffered minor arm injuries while a female passenger was uninjured.

The male driver and passenger of the Ford Mustang were not injured, but the vehicle was destroyed by fire.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway remain closed and police are diverting traffic southbound along Cedar Vale Road and northbound along Bamboo Drive.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are appealing to any witnesses, or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage, along the Mount Lindesay Highway between Undullah Road and Cedar Vale Road from 11.10-11.30am Thursday, to come forward.

Originally published as Motorcyclist killed in fiery head-on crash on Mt Lindesay Hwy

fatal crashes motorbike crash mt lindesay highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eagles to respect Anzac traditions tackling arch rivals

        Premium Content Eagles to respect Anzac traditions tackling arch rivals

        AFL Ipswich club with proud military foundations to hold special ceremonies before big afternoon of footy. See what’s happening at Limestone Park.

        Driver hospitalised after vehicle hits pole

        Premium Content Driver hospitalised after vehicle hits pole

        Breaking Traffic lights at the intersection are reportedly out following the crash

        Police trying to track down dangerous driver

        Premium Content Police trying to track down dangerous driver

        Crime The Ford Falcon was seen by police running through traffic lights and swerving...

        Serial flasher’s online activities breach conditions

        Premium Content Serial flasher’s online activities breach conditions

        Crime Richard Brian Campbell in court over breach