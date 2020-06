Woman killed, man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

A woman has died and a man has been seriously injured after a single motorcycle crash in Ipswich this morning.

Paramedics, including critical care and the QAS medical director attended the scene at Johnson Road near Cobalt Street in Carole Park at 2:36am.

The man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

The single-motorcycle crash comes after a tragic weekend of crashes on Queensland roads.