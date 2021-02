A man is in hospital following a collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle.

A MAN has been hospitalised following a collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle at Redbank Plains.

The incident took place at the corner of Redbank Plains Rd and Collingwood Dr about 4.15pm on Monday.

The patient, believed to be the rider and in his 30s, was assessed for injury at the scene.

It is understood he sustained an injury to his lower leg.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.