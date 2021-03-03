Motorcyclist in Brisbane hospital after colliding with car

A man has been taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane after a motorcycle and car collided at Amberley.

The incident unfolded at the corner of Ipswich Rosewood Rd and Rosewood Rd about 4.45pm Wednesday afternoon.

The patient, believed to be in his 40s, suffered suspected injuries to his leg.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition, assisted by a critical care paramedic.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Minor traffic delays were reported.