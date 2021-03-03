Menu
Motorcyclist in Brisbane hospital after colliding with car

kaitlyn smith
3rd Mar 2021 5:44 PM
A man has been hospitalised in Brisbane after his motorcycle reportedly collided with a vehicle at Amberley.

The incident unfolded at the corner of Ipswich Rosewood Rd and Rosewood Rd about 4.45pm Wednesday afternoon.

The patient, believed to be in his 40s, suffered suspected injuries to his leg.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition, assisted by a critical care paramedic.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Minor traffic delays were reported.

