One man is dead and another is seriously injured following two separate accidents in Queensland.
One dead, another injured in crashes

by Jacob Miley
11th Apr 2018 8:11 AM

A MOTORCYCLIST has been seriously injured after a crash on the Gateway Motorway at Deagon.

Police said it appeared a car and motorcycle collided, causing the rider of the motorcycle to fall onto the roadway, where he was then struck by a small truck.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, suffered serious back and leg injuries and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The northbound lanes on the Gateway were closed for a short time while emergency services responded, but have since reopened.

Commuters are still facing long delays, with heavy congestion southbound from Bald Hills towards Nudgee.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old man has died following a serious traffic crash at Tieri last night.

Police say a station wagon and four-wheel-drive collided on Crinum Road, forcing the station wagon into a ditch.

The 4WD burst into flames, but the 41-year-old driver managed to escape.

Both drivers were flown to Emerald Hospital with serious injuries.

A 41-year-old Arana Hills man, the driver and sole occupant of the station wagon, later died as a result of his injuries.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing.

