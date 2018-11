A motorcyclist will be flown to hospital after crashing with an emu on a Queensland road.

A motorcyclist will be flown to hospital after crashing with an emu on a remote Queensland road.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were treating a patient for multiple injuries near the corner of Mitchell Saint George Rd and Chinaman Rd at Womalillia.

The crash happened about 8.45am and a rescue helicopter had been tasked to the scene.