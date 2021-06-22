Menu
A motorcyclist is in hospital after colliding with a truck at Raceview. Photo: file photo
News

Motorcyclist hurt after colliding with truck

kaitlyn smith
22nd Jun 2021 7:30 AM
A motorcyclist has been hospitalised after colliding with a truck at Raceview on Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported on South Station Road about 5.15am.

A witness to the scene said it appeared the motorcycle became wedged under the truck as result.

The rider reportedly sustained minor injuries, including some abrasions.

Paramedics transported one person to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The scene has since been cleared.

Originally published as Motorcyclist hurt after colliding with truck

ipswich hospital raceview crash truck vs motorcycle
Ipswich Queensland Times

