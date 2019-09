Mark n Leisha took a perfectly timed photo of this pair of kangaroos.

A 40-year-old man was hospitalised yesterday evening after crashing his motorcycle into a kangaroo.

The man was riding on Rocky Gully Rd, Coominya at 6.18pm yesterday when he crashed. He was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.