Motorcyclist suing for $2.5m after hit by ute

CRASH ZONE: An approximate location of where the accident occurred at the Lowmead intersection at Rosedale, on Mollenhagens Rd. Google Maps

A MOTORCYCLIST has filed a lawsuit for more than $2.5 million after a ute hit him when he was stopped on the side of the road almost four years ago.

Anthony Reynolds, Turkey Beach (Gladstone), now 59, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on October 22, 2015, about 7.30am, on Mollenhagens Rd, near the Lowmead intersection at Rosedale, about 50kms north of Bundaberg.

Mollenhagens Rd is a single lane gravel road.

It is alleged Mr Reynolds was approaching a sharp bend when he noticed a Toyota LandCruiser approaching from the opposite direction so he pulled the motorcycle off the road and into a table drain on the left hand side of the road and came to a complete stop.

It is then alleged the LandCruiser veered off the road while trying to negotiate the sharp bend and hit the motorcycle and Mr Reynolds.

It is claimed Mr Reynolds sustained a cut to his jaw, a dislocated finger, a soft tissue injury in his shoulder, aggravation to pre-existing injuries, fracture in the femur and tibia, knee and ankle injury, scarring and chronic pain.

A court claim was filed in the Rockhampton Supreme Court on April 9, by Chris Trevor and Associates on behalf of Mr Reynolds, against AAI Limited, trading at Suncorp Insurance, the insurer's of the LandCruiser.

It is claimed the accident was caused by the driver failing to keep a proper lookout, driving without due care and attention, failing to safely control the utility, failing to stay on the left hand side of the road, driving at an excessive speed and failing to steer clear or otherwise avoid colliding with Mr Reynolds.

The lawsuit details a series of lost earnings, damages and future earnings for the next eight years, to the amount of $2,580,510.23.

It is detailed he previously earnt $2500 per week, however his occupation is not specified.

An offer to settle was filed on behalf of Mr Reynolds on April 9.

Suncorp Insurance has declined to comment on the matter.

They are also yet to file a defence.