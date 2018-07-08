Motorcyclist dies after falling from bike on highway

THE Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a man died a single-vehicle motorcycle crash at Hatton Vale early this morning.

Preliminary investigations indicate at around 1:00am a motorcycle was travelling east along the Warrego Hwy when the rider fell from his motorcycle, near the intersection of Summerholm Rd.

A truck, which was also travelling east, hit the rider as he lay on the road.

The motorcycle rider, a man in his twenties, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not physically injured during the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.