Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Motorcyclist critical after car and motorbike crash

by Brianna Morris-Grant
30th Nov 2019 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A motorboke rider is in a critical condition after his motorbike collided with a car on a busy Gold Coast street.

The pair crashed on the corner or Hooker and Rio Vista Blvds just before 7pm on Friday.

Photos from the scene show crowds gathered around attempting to help.

A car and motorbike collided at Broadbeach Waters, leaving the rider with critical injuries. Picture: Zandra Thomson
A car and motorbike collided at Broadbeach Waters, leaving the rider with critical injuries. Picture: Zandra Thomson

A man in his 30s suffered chest and pelvic injuries and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The pair collided just before 7pm on Friday night. Picture: Zandra Thomson
The pair collided just before 7pm on Friday night. Picture: Zandra Thomson

An intensive care paramedic was on scene, along with the high acuity response unit.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Motorists in the area were affected by road closures for some time as the forensic crash unit assessed the scene.

More Stories

crash critical condition editors picks injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Best Fish and Chips in Ipswich

        VOTE NOW: Best Fish and Chips in Ipswich

        News Ipswich residents certainly are passionate about fish and chips - but which one is the best?

        Victims to share in massive $1B compo payout

        premium_icon Victims to share in massive $1B compo payout

        News 'We have been waiting for this outcome for a very long time'

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards