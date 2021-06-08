Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Motorcyclist, 4WD driver killed in separate crashes

by Shiloh Payne
7th Jun 2021 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a ute in Toowoomba on Sunday afternoon.

Police said it appeared the 30-year-old man had been riding east on Bridge St, Newtown, when the Holden utility turned into his path from Gladstone St.

The Withcott man was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The 26-year-old man driving the ute was uninjured.

Police are seeking dashcam footage from members of the public.

Meanwhile, in the state's far north, a woman died after her 4WD vehicle left the road and overturned near Mareeba.

Police say the accident happening on the Mulligan Highway and rollever over Harbord Creek Bridge Desailly.

The woman, who was driving, died at the scene.

A 58-year-old male passenger was flown to Cairns hospital with head injuries, while a 15-year-old girl was taken to Mareeba Hospital and then on to Cairns.

Originally published as Motorcyclist, 4WD driver killed in separate crashes

More Stories

fatal crash fatality toowoomba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Injuries, flooding blamed on street’s ‘unusual’ design flaw

        Premium Content Injuries, flooding blamed on street’s ‘unusual’ design flaw

        News The height of the main street in a rural town has caused flooding on the footpath and in shops, leaving locals desperate for a solution.

        ‘Bit** stole it’: Man asks permission to eat evidence

        Premium Content ‘Bit** stole it’: Man asks permission to eat evidence

        News A man has copped a heavy fine after becoming ‘mouthy’ with police who stopped him...

        Woman allegedly restrained, beaten in torture ordeal

        Premium Content Woman allegedly restrained, beaten in torture ordeal

        Crime Two Goodna women have been accused of torture after allegedly restraining and...

        Dad allowed bail on child manslaughter charge

        Premium Content Dad allowed bail on child manslaughter charge

        News A former Ipswich man charged over the death of his daughter has been granted bail...