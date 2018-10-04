Biker left with serious injury after fall on notorious road

UPDATE, 3PM: A motorcycle rider is in hospital after coming off his bike on a notorious stretch of road 10km west of Mt Glorious this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service says he sustained a significant leg injury in the incident on Northbrook Parkway which was reported about 1.30pm.

The patient has since been transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

