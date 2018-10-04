Menu
Biker left with serious injury after fall on notorious road

Andrew Korner
by
4th Oct 2018 2:45 PM | Updated: 3:13 PM

UPDATE, 3PM: A motorcycle rider is in hospital after coming off his bike on a notorious stretch of road 10km west of Mt Glorious this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service says he sustained a significant leg injury in the incident on Northbrook Parkway which was reported about 1.30pm.

The patient has since been transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER

Motorcycle rider treated for injuries on notorious stretch

Paramedics are treating a motocycle rider at the scene of a crash on a notorious stretch of road this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service says a male rider has sustained leg injuries in the single vehicle accident on Northbrook Parkway, which was reported about 1.30pm.

The crash happened about 10km west of Mt Glorious and is a popular strip for motorcycle riders.

The extent of the man's injuries is yet to be confirmed.

Ipswich Queensland Times

