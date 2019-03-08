Motorcycle into wallaby crash

Two young people have had accidents in the past 24 hours.

Two young people have had accidents in the past 24 hours. Alistair Brightman

TWO young people have suffered incidents on Ipswich's roads since last night with Queensland Ambulance Service attending.

Yesterday evening around 6.30pm a man in his late teens hit a wallaby while riding his motorbike on Murrimo Rd, Ebenezer.

He sustained a shoulder injury, multiple abrasions and was transported in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital.

Early this morning, around 6am paramedics attended a truck and vehicle crash on the Ipswich Motorway near the Goodna exit.

She was transported to the Princess Alexandra hospital in a serious but stable condition with abdominal injuries.