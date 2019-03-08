Motorcycle into wallaby crash
TWO young people have suffered incidents on Ipswich's roads since last night with Queensland Ambulance Service attending.
Yesterday evening around 6.30pm a man in his late teens hit a wallaby while riding his motorbike on Murrimo Rd, Ebenezer.
He sustained a shoulder injury, multiple abrasions and was transported in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital.
Early this morning, around 6am paramedics attended a truck and vehicle crash on the Ipswich Motorway near the Goodna exit.
She was transported to the Princess Alexandra hospital in a serious but stable condition with abdominal injuries.