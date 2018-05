Emergency services are on the scene of a crash that has blocked the Cunningham Highway at Amberley.

The crash, which is believed to have involved two motorcycles, happened at the intersection of the highway and RAAF Base Amberley.

The road is blocked, causing delays for morning commuters.

Injuries to the riders are not known.