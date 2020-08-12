Menu
Brian Thompson leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court after admitting to drug driving and shoplifting offences.
News

Motorbike rider tells police: ‘I took some crack’

Ross Irby
12th Aug 2020 4:18 PM
A MAN who openly admitted to taking ‘crack’ after being pulled over for speeding was later caught stealing meat and chocolates in what was a run of poor choices.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence, Brian Joseph Thompson, 60, from Booval, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving when drug positive; unauthorised dealing with shop goods; driving unlicensed when SPER suspended; driving when unlicensed; and failing to appear at court.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said police were called to Coles Riverlink on April 1 regarding a man who took meat and chocolate without paying.

Thompson admitted putting the items in his backpack.

Brian Thompson leaves court after pleading guilty to a range of driving offences and shoplifting.
Snr Const O’Shea said it was 12.30am on November 10 last year when police intercepted Thompson speeding on a Honda motorcycle.

The court heard Thomposon told officers he “took some crack” the previous morning.

He later tested positive to methylamphetamine.

Checks revealed his driver’s licence had been suspended on September 27 last year for unpaid fines.

He had been intercepted a week prior while riding a motorcycle on Gympie Road at Carseldine, where he tested positive to an illicit drug.

Then on February 6 Thompson was intercepted by police at 10.45pm driving a white Holden Commodore while unlicensed due to a SPER suspension.

Snr Const O’Shea said Thompson told officers he had a SPER debt and not been making any payments.

Defence lawyer Allana Davie said the cluster offences was out of character but could be partially explained by a relationship break down.

He had moved out and did not get the letters about his licence suspension.

Ms Davie said Thompson was retired and had since sold his car and motorcycle.

Magistrate Andy Cridland convicted and fined him $1500, which will be added to his SPER debt.

Thompson was disqualified from driving for various terms of one month to three months.

