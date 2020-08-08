Motorbike rider taken to hospital after hitting kangaroo

PLANE CRASH: Danny Fowler was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.

A MAN was taken to Ipswich Hospital on Saturday morning after his motorbike collided with a kangaroo in South Ripley.

The 70-year-old man was riding on Ripley Road at the time of the accident.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 6am and the motorbike rider was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, another man was taken to hospital following a separate single vehicle crash on Chermside Rd just after midnight.

He was taken to St Andrews Private Hospital in a stable condition.