Motorbike rider seriously injured in crash

Critical care paramedics were called to the scene of a motorbike crash in Carole Park on Tuesday morning.

A PATIENT has been rushed to hospital with abdominal injuries after the motorbike they were riding crashed into a car.

The crash happened at Carole Park, on the corner of Mica St and Jalrock Pl.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics including those from the critical care unit were called to the scene at 5.56am on Tuesday morning.

The patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.