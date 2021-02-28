Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A motorbike rider was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after colliding with a car in Redbank on Saturday night.
A motorbike rider was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after colliding with a car in Redbank on Saturday night.
News

Motorbike rider seriously injured after colliding with car

Lachlan Mcivor
28th Feb 2021 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MOTORBIKE rider was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after colliding with a car just off the Ipswich Motorway last night.

Paramedics responded to the two-vehicle crash on the Collingwood Dr off-ramp at Redbank at 7pm on Saturday.

The man, whose age could not be confirmed, was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with chest injuries.

Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit also responded to the incident.

The driver of the car was not injured.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the area, which includes Mine St, is expected to remain closed off to traffic for a few more hours on Sunday morning.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rail corridor recognised as national priority project

        Premium Content Rail corridor recognised as national priority project

        Council News The Ipswich to Springfield rail corridor has been recognised by the Federal Government’s independent infrastructure advisor as one of Australia’s top priority...

        Three hospitalised after crash outside shopping centre

        Premium Content Three hospitalised after crash outside shopping centre

        News Six people were assessed by paramedics at the scene of the two-vehicle crash...

        Three in custody over alleged bashing after pub stoush

        Premium Content Three in custody over alleged bashing after pub stoush

        Crime A man was rushed to hospital with a serious head injury after an alleged assault...

        Costly mistake for motorcyclist clocked at 168km/h

        Premium Content Costly mistake for motorcyclist clocked at 168km/h

        Crime Defendant claims his early morning behaviour did not put other people at risk