Motorbike rider seriously injured after colliding with car
A MOTORBIKE rider was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after colliding with a car just off the Ipswich Motorway last night.
Paramedics responded to the two-vehicle crash on the Collingwood Dr off-ramp at Redbank at 7pm on Saturday.
The man, whose age could not be confirmed, was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with chest injuries.
Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit also responded to the incident.
The driver of the car was not injured.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the area, which includes Mine St, is expected to remain closed off to traffic for a few more hours on Sunday morning.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
