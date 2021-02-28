Motorbike rider seriously injured after colliding with car

A motorbike rider was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after colliding with a car in Redbank on Saturday night.

A MOTORBIKE rider was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after colliding with a car just off the Ipswich Motorway last night.

Paramedics responded to the two-vehicle crash on the Collingwood Dr off-ramp at Redbank at 7pm on Saturday.

The man, whose age could not be confirmed, was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with chest injuries.

Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit also responded to the incident.

The driver of the car was not injured.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the area, which includes Mine St, is expected to remain closed off to traffic for a few more hours on Sunday morning.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

