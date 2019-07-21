Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A motorbike rider has been taken to hospital.
A motorbike rider has been taken to hospital.
News

Motorbike rider in serious condition after hitting ute

Tara Miko
by
21st Jul 2019 4:45 PM

A MOTORBIKE rider has suffered serious injuries in a crash with a car on the edge of the Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley region today.

The male rider is believed to have taken a left-hand bend wide and clipped the rear tray of a passing ute on the Gatton Clifton Rd at West Haldon.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 1.10pm, with paramedics treating the man for shoulder and leg injuries.

He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital by rescue helicopter shortly before 3pm.

He was transported in a stable condition.

lockyer valley motorbike rider queensland ambulance service toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Archie aces setbacks, chosen as face of state celebrations

    premium_icon Archie aces setbacks, chosen as face of state celebrations

    News 'I just try to inspire people as much as I can'

    Let's keep Qld Supercars here: Top level backing for Raceway

    premium_icon Let's keep Qld Supercars here: Top level backing for Raceway

    Motor Sports Championship leader explains why Ipswich track so important

    Flu crisis escalates after death in Darling Downs

    premium_icon Flu crisis escalates after death in Darling Downs

    Health Health professionals are urging parents to vaccinate their children