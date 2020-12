A male in his 30s was rushed to Ipswich Hospital following a motorbike and car crash on Pine Mountain Rd.

A male in his 30s was rushed to Ipswich Hospital following a motorbike and car crash on Pine Mountain Rd.

A MAN has been hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorbike and a car on Pine Mountain Rd, Brassall.

Paramedics were called to the scene about 11.27pm on Saturday night, attending to the male patient in his 30s, and transporting him to Ipswich Hospital.

The patient was hospitalised in a stable condition.