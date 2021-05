A motorbike rider was taken to Ipswich Hospital after crashing in Milora on Sunday night.

A MOTORBIKE rider was taken to hospital being injured in a crash on a rural road south of Ipswich on Sunday night.

A man in his 40s was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after crashing on Beckworth Road in Milora.

He suffered upper limb injuries.

Paramedics took him to hospital about 9.50pm.

