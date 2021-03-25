Motorbike rider in serious condition after crash

A man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital after crashing his motorbike in Carole Park on Thursday afternoon.

A MOTORBIKE rider has been rushed to hospital in Brisbane in a serious condition after crashing on the Centenary Highway on Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, responded to the crash at Carole Park at 1.45pm.

A man in his 30s suffered significant arm and chest injuries in the single-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of the highway.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

