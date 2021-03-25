Menu
A man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital after crashing his motorbike in Carole Park on Thursday afternoon.
News

Motorbike rider in serious condition after crash

Lachlan Mcivor
25th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
A MOTORBIKE rider has been rushed to hospital in Brisbane in a serious condition after crashing on the Centenary Highway on Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, responded to the crash at Carole Park at 1.45pm.

A man in his 30s suffered significant arm and chest injuries in the single-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of the highway.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

