A man was hospitalised after his motorcycle and a police car collided.
Motorbike rider in 'a lot of pain' after police car crash

Chloe Lyons
6th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
THE sister of a man who was involved in a collision with a police car is calling on witnesses to come forward with her brother still in hospital.

On May 23, the motorcycle Steve Gregory, 55, was riding and a police car collided at the intersection of Maroochy Blvd and Sunshine Cove Way about 3.55pm.

Witnesses at the scene said the police car was turning onto Dalton Dr with its lights and sirens activated to give chase to another car that had run a red light.

 

Debris from both the motorcycle and car were strewn across the intersection as paramedics attended to Mr Gregory.

Mr Gregory's sister Avril Jamieson - who was overseas when the crash occurred - said he was still in hospital with staples and a pin and rod in his leg.

He has also suffered two clots since being in hospital.

"His back is black as black can be and he's in a lot of pain," she said.

"He's got two feet in moon boots.

 

"He's just been moved to rehab and I think that will be a fairly lengthy process."

The truck driver hails from Ipswich, but was on the Sunshine Coast caring for their mother who is now "in bits" over her injured son.

Ms Jamieson said the family hadn't been contact by the police over the incident so they were now seeking witnesses.

"We've had no contact from them whatsoever," she said.

"I just found that rather strange."

Superintendent Darryl Johnson said yesterday he would follow up with Mr Gregory's family and ensure contact was made if it hadn't been already.

"That's never how we want things to end up and we'll do our utmost to get to some of these urgent jobs as efficiently as we can, but the safety of the community is paramount," he said.

"It saddens us to be involved in incidents like this and it saddens us for someone to be hurt."

Supt Johnson said in instances such as these "discretion" would be used in prosecuting, despite emergency vehicles with lights and sirens engaged having right of way.

