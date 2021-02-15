Motorbike rider hospitalised after colliding with ute

A motorbike rider was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway on Monday morning.

A motorbike rider was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway on Monday morning.

A MOTORBIKE rider has been hospitalised after colliding with a ute on the Warrego Highway in Ipswich this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the two-vehicle crash occurred on the eastbound lanes of the highway on the bridge over the Bremer River at Karalee just after 6am.

The man riding the motorbike was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with what is believed to be a leg injury.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed after the crash but they have now reopened with traffic flowing from 7am.

In a separate highway crash on Monday morning, paramedics transported a patient in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital.

The two-vehicle crash on the Cunningham Highway and Horan Rd at Silverdale happened at about 5.50am.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.